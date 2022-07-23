Skip to main content
What are some of the impacts of biotechnology on crop plants in the United States?

Understand that biotechnology in crop plants involves the use of genetic engineering and molecular biology techniques to modify plants for desired traits.
Identify key impacts such as increased crop yields, improved resistance to pests and diseases, and enhanced tolerance to environmental stresses like drought or salinity.
Consider how biotechnology has enabled the development of crops with improved nutritional content, such as biofortified crops with higher vitamin or mineral levels.
Recognize the role of biotechnology in reducing the need for chemical pesticides and herbicides, which can have environmental and economic benefits.
Acknowledge potential concerns and regulatory aspects, including gene flow to wild relatives, development of resistant pests, and public acceptance of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Genetic Modification

Genetic modification involves altering the DNA of crop plants to introduce desirable traits such as pest resistance, herbicide tolerance, or improved nutritional content. This technology allows for precise changes that can enhance crop yield and reduce reliance on chemical inputs.
Agricultural Biotechnology Applications

Agricultural biotechnology includes techniques like gene editing, transgenic crops, and marker-assisted selection used to improve crop performance. In the U.S., these applications have led to the development of crops that are more resilient to environmental stresses and have increased productivity.
Economic and Environmental Impacts

Biotechnology in crops affects the economy by increasing farmer profits through higher yields and reduced costs. Environmentally, it can decrease pesticide use and soil degradation, but also raises concerns about biodiversity, gene flow to wild relatives, and long-term sustainability.
