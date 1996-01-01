Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Genetics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

20. Quantitative Genetics

Heritability

Next Topic
1

concept

Calculating Heritability

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Artificial Selection

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Twin Studies

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

A chicken breeder has a population of chickens where the average number of eggs laid per hen per month is 34. The narrow-sense heritability is 0.75. With this information is it likely that a breeder could select for an increase in eggs per hen laid each month?

5
Problem

The narrow-sense heritability of the number of seeds per flower is 0.9. The mean of the population is 6.0 seeds per flower. A flower breeder crosses one flower with 7 seeds to another plant with 9 seeds. What is the expected number of seeds per flower in the offspring of this cross?

6
Problem

Heritability calculations were calculated for a variety of different traits. Which of the following traits would respond best to selection?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.