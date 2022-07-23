Assuming that each nucleotide in an mRNA is 0.34 nm long, how many triplet codes can simultaneously occupy the space in a ribosome that is 20 nm in diameter?
Ch. 13 - Translation and Proteins
Chapter 13, Problem 17
List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.
1
Understand that proteins perform a wide variety of functions in biological systems, and these functions can be grouped into distinct categories based on their roles.
Identify the category of 'Enzymatic proteins' which act as catalysts to speed up biochemical reactions. For example, amylase breaks down starch into sugars.
Consider 'Structural proteins' that provide support and shape to cells and tissues. An example is collagen, which strengthens connective tissues.
Look at 'Transport proteins' that carry molecules across cell membranes or through the bloodstream. Hemoglobin, which transports oxygen in blood, is a classic example.
Include 'Signaling proteins' involved in communication within and between cells, such as insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Enzymatic Function
Proteins that act as enzymes catalyze biochemical reactions, increasing reaction rates without being consumed. For example, amylase breaks down starch into sugars during digestion.
Structural Function
Structural proteins provide support and shape to cells and tissues. Collagen, found in connective tissues, is a key example that gives strength and elasticity to skin and bones.
Transport and Storage Function
Some proteins transport molecules across membranes or store essential substances. Hemoglobin transports oxygen in the blood, while ferritin stores iron within cells.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?
Textbook Question
Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.
Using the code table, determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.
Textbook Question
Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:
Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:
speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)
