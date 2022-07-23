Textbook Question
Explain why the one-gene:one-enzyme concept is not considered totally accurate today.
Using sickle-cell anemia as an example, describe what is meant by a molecular or genetic disease. What are the similarities and dissimilarities between this type of a disorder and a disease caused by an invading microorganism?
List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.