Ch. 15 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 15 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Problem 15
Chapter 15, Problem 15

Bacterial sRNAs can bind to mRNAs through complementary binding to regulate gene expression. What determines whether the sRNA/mRNA binding will promote or repress mRNA translation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacterial sRNAs regulate gene expression by binding to mRNAs through complementary base pairing, affecting translation.
Recognize that the outcome of sRNA/mRNA binding depends on the specific binding site on the mRNA, such as the ribosome binding site (RBS) or other regulatory regions.
If the sRNA binds near or overlaps the ribosome binding site, it can physically block ribosome access, leading to repression of translation.
Alternatively, sRNA binding can stabilize the mRNA or alter its secondary structure to expose the ribosome binding site, thereby promoting translation.
Therefore, the key factor determining promotion or repression is the location and effect of the sRNA binding on the mRNA's accessibility to the ribosome and its stability.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

sRNA-mRNA Complementary Binding

Small RNAs (sRNAs) regulate gene expression by base-pairing with target mRNAs through complementary sequences. This binding can affect mRNA stability or translation efficiency depending on the binding site and interaction strength.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Mechanisms of Translation Regulation by sRNAs

sRNA binding can either block the ribosome binding site (RBS) to repress translation or expose the RBS by altering mRNA structure to promote translation. The outcome depends on where the sRNA binds relative to key regulatory regions on the mRNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Translation initiation

Role of RNA Chaperones and mRNA Structure

Proteins like Hfq assist sRNAs in binding mRNAs and influence the regulatory effect. Additionally, the secondary structure of mRNA affects accessibility of binding sites, determining whether sRNA binding stabilizes or destabilizes the mRNA or alters translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA
Textbook Question

Describe the role of attenuation in the regulation of tryptophan biosynthesis.

Textbook Question

A bacterial operon is responsible for the production of the biosynthetic enzymes needed to make the hypothetical amino acid tisophane (tis). The operon is regulated by a separate gene, R. The deletion of R causes the loss of enzyme synthesis. In the wild-type condition, when tis is present, no enzymes are made; in the absence of tis, the enzymes are made. Mutations in the operator gene (O⁻) result in repression regardless of the presence of tis. Is the operon under positive or negative control? Propose a model for:

(a) Repression of the genes in the presence of tis in wild-type cells

(b) The mutations.

(a) Repression of the genes in the presence of tis in wild-type cells

(b) The mutations.

