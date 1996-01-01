Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Translation initiation
Translation Elongation
Translation Termination
Translation:Wobble Hypothesis
In prokaryotes, which of the following sequences is responsible for initiating translation?
The methionine used to initiate translation is the same methionine used during translation elongation.
Which of the following chemical reactions provides the ribosome with the energy required to complete translation?
Which of the following represents the wobble hypothesis?