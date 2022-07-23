Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug 10th Edition Essentials of Genetics
Ch. 15 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria Problem 7
Chapter 15, Problem 7

The locations of numerous lacI⁻ and lacIˢ mutations have been determined within the DNA sequence of the lacI gene. Among these, lacI⁻ mutations were found to occur in the 5′-upstream region of the gene, while lacIˢ mutations were found to occur farther downstream in the gene. Are the locations of the two types of mutations within the gene consistent with what is known about the function of the repressor that is the product of the lacI gene?

Step 1: Understand the function of the lacI gene product. The lacI gene encodes the lac repressor protein, which regulates the lac operon by binding to the operator region and preventing transcription in the absence of an inducer.
Step 2: Recognize the difference between lacI⁻ and lacIˢ mutations. lacI⁻ mutations typically result in a nonfunctional repressor that cannot bind DNA, while lacIˢ mutations produce a super-repressor that binds DNA but cannot be inactivated by the inducer.
Step 3: Consider the location of lacI⁻ mutations in the 5′-upstream region. This region often includes the promoter and DNA-binding domain coding sequences, so mutations here can disrupt the repressor's ability to bind the operator, consistent with loss of function.
Step 4: Consider the location of lacIˢ mutations farther downstream in the gene. These mutations likely affect the inducer-binding domain of the repressor, preventing the repressor from responding to the inducer and remaining bound to DNA, consistent with the super-repressor phenotype.
Step 5: Conclude that the spatial distribution of lacI⁻ and lacIˢ mutations within the gene aligns with the functional domains of the lac repressor protein, supporting the known molecular mechanism of repression and induction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

lacI Gene and Its Product

The lacI gene encodes the lac repressor protein, which regulates the lac operon by binding to the operator region and preventing transcription. Understanding the gene's structure and how mutations affect the repressor's function is essential to interpret mutation effects.
Types of lacI Mutations: lacI⁻ and lacIˢ

lacI⁻ mutations typically result in a nonfunctional repressor that cannot bind DNA, leading to constitutive expression of the operon. lacIˢ (super-repressor) mutations produce a repressor that binds DNA but cannot be inactivated by the inducer, causing permanent repression.
Mutation Location and Functional Domains

The position of mutations within the lacI gene correlates with functional domains of the repressor protein. Mutations upstream often affect DNA-binding domains, while downstream mutations may impact inducer-binding domains, explaining the differing effects of lacI⁻ and lacIˢ mutations.
Textbook Question

Contrast the role of the repressor in an inducible system and in a repressible system.

Textbook Question

For the lac genotypes shown in the following table, predict whether the structural genes (Z) are constitutive, permanently repressed, or inducible in the presence of lactose. Genotype Constitutive Repressed Inducible I⁺O⁺Z⁺ x I⁻O⁺Z⁺ I⁻OᶜZ⁺ I⁻OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺ I⁺OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺ IˢO⁺Z⁺ IˢO⁺Z⁺/F'I⁺

Textbook Question

For the genotypes and conditions (lactose present or absent) shown in the following table, predict whether functional enzymes, nonfunctional enzymes, or no enzymes are made.

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

Describe the experimental rationale that allowed the lac repressor to be isolated.

Textbook Question

What properties demonstrate that the lac repressor is a protein? Describe the evidence that it indeed serves as a repressor within the operon system.

Textbook Question

Predict the effect on the inducibility of the lac operon of a mutation that disrupts the function of:

(a) The CRP gene, which encodes the CAP protein

(b) The CAP-binding site within the promoter.

