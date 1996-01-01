Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination

Types of Mutations

Point Mutations

Base Distortions

Mutations and Phenotypes

A mutation occurred that changed the sequence 5’ AAGCTTGC 3’ to 5’ AAGCTTTGC 3’. What is the name for this type of mutation?

Which of the following mutations changes one codon to a chemically different amino acid?

Which of the following point mutations changes a purine nucleotide to a pyrminidine nucleotide?

Changes in the codon reading frame can be caused from all but which of the following?

