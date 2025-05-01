Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 16, Problem 22
Competing endogenous RNAs act as molecular “sponges.” What does this mean, and what do they compete with?
1
Understand that competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs) are RNA molecules that regulate gene expression by binding to microRNAs (miRNAs).
Recognize that miRNAs typically bind to messenger RNAs (mRNAs) to inhibit their translation or promote their degradation, thus reducing protein production.
Learn that ceRNAs act as molecular “sponges” by binding to these miRNAs, effectively sequestering them and preventing them from interacting with their target mRNAs.
Identify that the competition is between ceRNAs and mRNAs for binding to the same pool of miRNAs.
Conclude that by competing for miRNA binding, ceRNAs can indirectly increase the expression of mRNAs that would otherwise be suppressed by those miRNAs.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Competing Endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs)
Competing endogenous RNAs are RNA molecules that regulate gene expression by binding and sequestering microRNAs (miRNAs). By acting as molecular 'sponges,' they reduce the availability of miRNAs to bind their usual target mRNAs, thereby modulating the repression of those target genes.
MicroRNAs (miRNAs) and Gene Regulation
MicroRNAs are small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally by binding to complementary sequences on target mRNAs, leading to mRNA degradation or translational repression. Their activity is crucial for controlling protein levels in cells.
Molecular Competition in RNA Networks
Molecular competition refers to the interaction where ceRNAs compete with mRNAs for binding to shared miRNAs. This competition influences the balance of gene expression by altering miRNA availability, creating a complex regulatory network among different RNA species.
