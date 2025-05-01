Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 16, Problem 19
RNAi may be directed by small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs); how are these similar, and how are they different?
Begin by defining both small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs) as short, non-coding RNA molecules involved in RNA interference (RNAi), a process that regulates gene expression post-transcriptionally.
Explain the similarity: both siRNAs and miRNAs guide the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) to target messenger RNAs (mRNAs) based on sequence complementarity, leading to gene silencing either by mRNA degradation or translational repression.
Describe the origin difference: siRNAs typically arise from exogenous double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) or long dsRNA precursors, while miRNAs are endogenously encoded in the genome and transcribed as primary miRNAs (pri-miRNAs) that are processed into precursor miRNAs (pre-miRNAs) before becoming mature miRNAs.
Highlight the targeting difference: siRNAs usually have perfect or near-perfect complementarity to their target mRNA, resulting in cleavage and degradation of the mRNA, whereas miRNAs often have partial complementarity, leading mainly to translational repression or destabilization of the mRNA.
Summarize by noting that both siRNAs and miRNAs are crucial for gene regulation but differ in their biogenesis, origin, and mechanisms of target recognition and silencing.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
RNA Interference (RNAi)
RNA interference is a biological process where small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by neutralizing targeted mRNA molecules. It serves as a regulatory mechanism to control gene activity and defend against viral genomes. Both siRNAs and miRNAs function within this pathway to silence genes post-transcriptionally.
Small Interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
siRNAs are short, double-stranded RNA molecules typically derived from exogenous sources like viruses or experimental introduction. They guide the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) to perfectly complementary mRNA targets, leading to their cleavage and degradation, thus silencing specific genes.
MicroRNAs (miRNAs)
miRNAs are endogenous, single-stranded RNA molecules processed from hairpin precursors within the cell. They usually bind imperfectly to target mRNAs, causing translational repression or destabilization rather than direct cleavage, allowing fine-tuned regulation of multiple genes simultaneously.
