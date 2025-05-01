Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 16, Problem 18
Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?
Begin by explaining that RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression or translation by neutralizing targeted mRNA molecules, effectively silencing specific genes.
Describe that the silencing process starts when double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) enters the cell or is produced within the cell, which is recognized as a trigger for RNAi.
Explain that the enzyme Dicer plays a major role by cleaving the long dsRNA into small fragments called small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), typically about 21-23 nucleotides long.
Detail that these siRNAs are then incorporated into a protein complex known as the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), where one strand of the siRNA (the guide strand) remains bound to RISC.
Finally, describe how the RISC uses the guide strand to recognize complementary mRNA sequences, leading to the cleavage and degradation of the target mRNA, thereby silencing gene expression.
RNA Interference (RNAi) Overview
RNA interference is a biological process where small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by neutralizing targeted mRNA molecules. It serves as a regulatory mechanism and a defense against viral genomes, effectively silencing specific genes post-transcriptionally.
Initiation of the Silencing Process
The silencing process begins when double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) is recognized and cleaved by the enzyme Dicer into small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). These siRNAs guide the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) to complementary mRNA targets, initiating gene silencing.
Major Components of RNAi
Key components include Dicer, which processes dsRNA into siRNAs; Argonaute proteins within the RISC, which bind siRNAs and mediate mRNA cleavage or translational repression; and the siRNAs themselves, which provide sequence specificity for targeting mRNA.
