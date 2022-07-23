Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 17 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 3
Chapter 17, Problem 3

What roles do restriction enzymes, vectors, and host cells play in recombinant DNA studies? What role does DNA ligase perform in a DNA cloning experiment? How does the action of DNA ligase differ from the function of restriction enzymes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that restriction enzymes act as molecular scissors that cut DNA at specific sequences, creating fragments with either sticky or blunt ends. This allows scientists to isolate a gene or DNA segment of interest.
Recognize that vectors, such as plasmids, serve as carriers to transfer the DNA fragment into a host cell. They have features like an origin of replication and selectable markers to ensure replication and identification within the host.
Identify that host cells, often bacteria, take up the recombinant DNA (vector plus inserted DNA) and replicate it, producing many copies of the DNA fragment through cell division.
Know that DNA ligase is an enzyme that joins DNA fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds between the sugar-phosphate backbones. In cloning, it seals the inserted DNA fragment into the vector, creating a stable recombinant molecule.
Compare the roles: restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sites, generating fragments, while DNA ligase joins these fragments together, repairing the backbone and creating continuous DNA strands.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restriction Enzymes

Restriction enzymes are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, creating fragments with sticky or blunt ends. They are essential in recombinant DNA technology for precisely cutting DNA from different sources, enabling the insertion of desired genes into vectors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers

Vectors and Host Cells

Vectors are DNA molecules, like plasmids or viruses, used to carry foreign DNA into host cells. Host cells, often bacteria, take up these vectors and replicate the recombinant DNA, allowing for gene cloning and expression studies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Cell-cell interactions

DNA Ligase Function

DNA ligase is an enzyme that joins DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds, sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone. Unlike restriction enzymes that cut DNA, DNA ligase connects DNA pieces, enabling the construction of stable recombinant molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How has DNA-sequencing technology evolved in response to the emerging needs of genome scientists?

648
views
Textbook Question

How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?

465
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay or sketch a diagram that provides an overview of how recombinant DNA techniques help geneticists study genes.

526
views
Textbook Question

The human insulin gene contains a number of sequences that are removed in the processing of the mRNA transcript. In spite of the fact that bacterial cells cannot excise these sequences from mRNA transcripts, explain how a gene like this can be cloned into a bacterial cell and produce insulin.

802
views
Textbook Question

Although many cloning applications involve introducing recombinant DNA into bacterial host cells, many other cell types are also used as hosts for recombinant DNA. Why?

606
views
Textbook Question

Using DNA sequencing on a cloned DNA segment, you recover the nucleotide sequence shown below. Does this segment contain a palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme? If so, what is the double-stranded sequence of the palindrome, and what enzyme would cut at this sequence?

CAGTATGGATCCCAT

702
views