Development begins with fertilization, where a sperm cell encounters an egg, marking the first step in the life cycle of an organism. In the case of fruit flies, this process leads to a series of nuclear divisions. Specifically, after fertilization, the nucleus undergoes 13 divisions without the rest of the cell dividing, resulting in a single cell containing 13 nuclei. This stage is crucial as it holds a significant amount of genetic information.

After the ninth division, the nuclei start to migrate towards one side of the embryo. By the tenth division, the nuclei located at the posterior region begin to be enclosed by membranes, transforming into primordial germ cells. These primordial germ cells are essential as they will eventually develop into the egg and sperm of the new organism. This early formation of germ cells is a surprising yet vital aspect of development.

Following these divisions, the process enters interphase, marking the beginning of the 14th division. At this stage, all nuclei acquire membranes, forming the blastoderm layer of embryonic tissue. This layer is one cell thick and encases the growing embryo, completing its formation approximately three hours after fertilization.

Subsequently, gastrulation occurs, leading to the formation of three primary germ layers: the endoderm, mesoderm, and ectoderm. The endoderm develops into the inner lining of the gut, while the mesoderm gives rise to internal structures such as bones, blood, and muscles. The ectoderm forms the outer layer of the organism, including skin and epithelial cells lining various organs.

After gastrulation, segmentation of the embryo begins, which is the process of forming distinct body segments like the antennae, abdomen, and thorax. This segmentation is regulated by the expression of Hox genes, which play a critical role in determining the body plan of the organism.

In summary, the early stages of development in fruit flies involve a complex series of nuclear divisions, the formation of primordial germ cells, the establishment of the blastoderm, and the differentiation into germ layers, ultimately leading to the segmentation of the embryo. These processes are foundational for the proper development of the organism.