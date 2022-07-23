Annotation of the human genome sequence reveals a discrepancy between the number of protein-coding genes and the number of predicted proteins actually expressed by the genome. Proteomic analysis indicates that human cells are capable of synthesizing more than 100,000 different proteins and perhaps three times this number. What is the discrepancy, and how can it be reconciled?
An interactive Web site for the Human Proteome Map (HPM) is available at http://www.humanproteomemap.org. Visit this site, and then answer the question.
Use the 'Query' tab and select the 'Gene family' dropdown menu to do a search on the distribution of proteins encoded by a pathway of interest to you. Search in fetal tissues, adult tissues, or both.
Key Concepts
Human Proteome Map (HPM)
Gene Families and Protein Pathways
Tissue-Specific Protein Expression
How many proteins were identified in this project?
How many fetal tissues were analyzed?
Researchers have compared candidate loci in humans and rats in search of loci in the human genome that are likely to contribute to the constellation of factors leading to hypertension [Stoll, M., et al. (2000). Genome Res. 10:473–482]. Through this research, they identified 26 chromosomal regions that they consider likely to contain hypertension genes. How can comparative genomics aid in the identification of genes responsible for such a complex human disease? The researchers state that comparisons of rat and human candidate loci to those in the mouse may help validate their studies. Why might this be so?
Whole-exome sequencing (WES) is helping physicians diagnose a genetic condition that has defied diagnosis by traditional means. The implication here is that exons in the nuclear genome are sequenced in the hopes that, by comparison with the genomes of nonaffected individuals, a diagnosis might be revealed.
What are the strengths and weaknesses of this approach?
If you were ordering WES for a patient, would you also include an analysis of the patient's mitochondrial genome?