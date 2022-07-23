Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and Proteomics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 20c

An interactive Web site for the Human Proteome Map (HPM) is available at http://www.humanproteomemap.org. Visit this site, and then answer the question.
Use the 'Query' tab and select the 'Gene family' dropdown menu to do a search on the distribution of proteins encoded by a pathway of interest to you. Search in fetal tissues, adult tissues, or both.

1
Understand that this problem involves using an external database (Human Proteome Map) to explore protein expression patterns, which is a practical application of genetics and proteomics.
Navigate to the website http://www.humanproteomemap.org and locate the 'Query' tab as instructed.
Within the 'Query' tab, find the 'Gene family' dropdown menu. This menu allows you to select a specific gene family or pathway of interest to analyze protein distribution.
Choose a pathway or gene family relevant to your study or curiosity, then select the tissue type(s) you want to investigate: fetal tissues, adult tissues, or both.
Submit the query and interpret the results by examining the distribution and expression levels of proteins encoded by the selected pathway across the chosen tissues, which can provide insights into developmental or tissue-specific protein expression.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Proteome Map (HPM)

The Human Proteome Map is an online resource that catalogs the proteins expressed in various human tissues and organs. It provides data on protein presence and abundance across fetal and adult tissues, enabling researchers to explore protein distribution and function in different biological contexts.
Proteomics

Gene Families and Protein Pathways

Gene families consist of groups of related genes that encode proteins with similar sequences or functions. Understanding gene families helps in studying protein pathways, which are series of interactions among proteins that carry out specific biological processes within cells.
Proteins

Tissue-Specific Protein Expression

Proteins can be expressed differently depending on the tissue type and developmental stage, such as fetal versus adult tissues. Analyzing tissue-specific expression patterns helps reveal the roles of proteins in development, physiology, and disease.
