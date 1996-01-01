Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Proteins
Which of the following protein structures describes a 3D structure of one polypeptide chain?
Which of the following describes the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide chain?
Which of the following describes the 3D structure of multiple polypeptide chains in a single protein?
Which of the following describes the local structures formed in a single polypeptide chain?