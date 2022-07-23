Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - The Genetics of Cancer
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 8

What is apoptosis, and under what circumstances do cells undergo this process?

Understand that apoptosis is a form of programmed cell death, a controlled process by which cells orderly dismantle themselves without causing harm to the surrounding tissue.
Recognize that apoptosis is different from necrosis, which is uncontrolled cell death due to injury or damage.
Identify the key circumstances under which cells undergo apoptosis, such as during normal development (e.g., shaping organs), eliminating damaged or infected cells, and maintaining tissue homeostasis.
Note that apoptosis can be triggered by internal signals like DNA damage or external signals such as binding of death ligands to cell surface receptors.
Summarize that apoptosis is essential for organismal health by removing unwanted or potentially harmful cells in a regulated manner.

Apoptosis

Apoptosis is a programmed cell death process that allows cells to die in a controlled and regulated manner. It is essential for maintaining tissue homeostasis and eliminating damaged or unnecessary cells without causing inflammation.
Cancer Characteristics

Triggers of Apoptosis

Cells undergo apoptosis in response to various internal and external signals, such as DNA damage, oxidative stress, infection, or developmental cues. These triggers activate signaling pathways that initiate the apoptotic process.
Cancer Characteristics

Mechanisms of Apoptosis

Apoptosis involves a series of molecular events including activation of caspases, mitochondrial membrane permeabilization, and DNA fragmentation. These mechanisms ensure the cell is dismantled efficiently and safely.
Speciation
Where are the major regulatory points in the cell cycle?

List the functions of kinases and cyclins, and describe how they interact to cause cells to move through the cell cycle.

What is the difference between saying that cancer is inherited and saying that the predisposition to cancer is inherited?

Define tumor-suppressor genes. Why is a mutated single copy of a tumor-suppressor gene expected to behave as a recessive gene?

If a cell suffers damage to its DNA while in S phase, how can this damage be repaired before the cell enters mitosis?

