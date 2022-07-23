Not the one you use?

Chapter 19, Problem 8

What is apoptosis, and under what circumstances do cells undergo this process?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that apoptosis is a form of programmed cell death, a controlled process by which cells orderly dismantle themselves without causing harm to the surrounding tissue. Recognize that apoptosis is different from necrosis, which is uncontrolled cell death due to injury or damage. View full solution Identify the key circumstances under which cells undergo apoptosis, such as during normal development (e.g., shaping organs), eliminating damaged or infected cells, and maintaining tissue homeostasis. Note that apoptosis can be triggered by internal signals like DNA damage or external signals such as binding of death ligands to cell surface receptors. Summarize that apoptosis is essential for organismal health by removing unwanted or potentially harmful cells in a regulated manner.

