Textbook Question
Where are the major regulatory points in the cell cycle?
595
views
Where are the major regulatory points in the cell cycle?
List the functions of kinases and cyclins, and describe how they interact to cause cells to move through the cell cycle.
What is the difference between saying that cancer is inherited and saying that the predisposition to cancer is inherited?
Define tumor-suppressor genes. Why is a mutated single copy of a tumor-suppressor gene expected to behave as a recessive gene?
If a cell suffers damage to its DNA while in S phase, how can this damage be repaired before the cell enters mitosis?