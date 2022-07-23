Textbook Question
List the functions of kinases and cyclins, and describe how they interact to cause cells to move through the cell cycle.
What is the difference between saying that cancer is inherited and saying that the predisposition to cancer is inherited?
What is apoptosis, and under what circumstances do cells undergo this process?
If a cell suffers damage to its DNA while in S phase, how can this damage be repaired before the cell enters mitosis?
Distinguish between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes. In what ways can proto-oncogenes be converted to oncogenes?