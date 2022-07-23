Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 2 - Mitosis and MeiosisProblem 17
Chapter 2, Problem 17

During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in
(a) the mature ovum and
(b) the second polar body?
(c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the normal chromosome number and meiotic divisions. The species has a haploid number (n) of 6, meaning each gamete normally has 6 chromosomes after meiosis. Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, and meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
Step 2: Analyze the nondisjunction event during meiosis II. Nondisjunction means the sister chromatids of one dyad fail to separate. As a result, one daughter cell (the ovum) receives both chromatids (the intact dyad), while the other (the second polar body) receives none from that dyad.
Step 3: Determine the chromosome number in the mature ovum. Since the ovum normally has 6 chromosomes, but here it receives an extra chromatid from the nondisjoined dyad, calculate the total chromosomes by adding the extra chromatid to the normal haploid number.
Step 4: Determine the chromosome number in the second polar body. Because the sister chromatids failed to separate, the second polar body will lack the chromatids from that dyad, so subtract those from the normal haploid number to find its chromosome count.
Step 5: Assess the chromosome condition after fertilization. The ovum with the abnormal chromosome number is fertilized by a normal sperm with 6 chromosomes. Combine these to determine the zygote's chromosome number and describe the resulting aneuploid condition (e.g., trisomy or monosomy).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis and Chromosome Number

Meiosis is a two-step cell division process that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid gametes from diploid cells. In species with a haploid number of 6, each gamete normally contains 6 chromosomes. Understanding the stages of meiosis and how chromosomes segregate is essential to determine chromosome numbers in gametes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Meiosis Overview

Nondisjunction During Meiosis II

Nondisjunction is the failure of sister chromatids to separate during meiosis II, resulting in one gamete with an extra chromosome and another missing that chromosome. This error leads to abnormal chromosome numbers in the resulting cells, affecting the genetic content of the ovum and polar bodies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:06
Meiosis Steps

Fertilization and Aneuploidy

Fertilization combines the haploid gametes from each parent to restore the diploid chromosome number. When a gamete with an abnormal chromosome number (due to nondisjunction) fuses with a normal gamete, the resulting zygote exhibits aneuploidy, a condition with an abnormal number of chromosomes, which can cause developmental abnormalities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:05
Aneuploidy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?

624
views
Textbook Question

A diploid cell contains three pairs of homologous chromosomes designated C1 and C2, M1 and M2, and S1 and S2. No crossing over occurs. What combinations of chromosomes are possible in?

(a) daughter cells following mitosis

(b) cells undergoing the first meiotic metaphase

(c) haploid cells following both divisions of meiosis

1972
views
Textbook Question

Considering Problem 15, predict the number of different haploid cells that could be produced by meiosis if a fourth chromosome pair (W1 and W2) were added.

606
views
Textbook Question

What is the probability that, in an organism with a haploid number of 10, a sperm will be formed that contains all 10 chromosomes whose centromeres were derived from maternal homologs?

553
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

The nuclear DNA content of a single sperm cell in Drosophila melanogaster is approximately 0.18 picogram. What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a primary spermatocyte in Drosophila? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell (non-sex cell) in the G1 phase? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell at metaphase?

732
views
Textbook Question

Contrast the chromatin fiber with the mitotic chromosome. How are the two structures related?

667
views