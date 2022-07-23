Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that results in daughter cells with half the genetic material of the original cell. This process consists of two main divisions: the reductional division and the equatorial division. The reductional division reduces the chromosome number by half, while the equatorial division separates the sister chromatids into individual cells. Starting with a diploid cell, which contains two copies of each chromosome, meiosis ultimately produces haploid cells, each with one copy of each chromosome.
At the onset of meiosis, cells contain homologous chromosomes, which are pairs of chromosomes that have the same genes but may carry different alleles. After DNA replication, these homologous chromosomes form sister chromatids, resulting in two identical copies for each chromosome. The term "bivalent" refers to the paired homologous chromosomes, while "tetrad" describes the four chromatids formed after replication. The term "dyad" is used to refer to the two sister chromatids of a single chromosome.
During the first meiotic division, homologous chromosomes are separated into two cells, each containing one copy of each chromosome type, thus making them haploid. It is crucial to understand that even though each haploid cell contains two sister chromatids, it is still considered haploid because it has only one type of chromosome. After the second meiotic division, four haploid cells are produced, each containing a single copy of each chromosome.
To summarize, meiosis begins with homologous chromosomes, progresses through replication to form sister chromatids, and results in haploid cells after two rounds of division. This process is essential for sexual reproduction, ensuring genetic diversity through the combination of alleles from both parents.