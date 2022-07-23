Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 28

Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.
Draw all possible combinations of chromatids during the early phases of anaphase in meiosis II.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the chromosome composition and the stages involved. The diploid cell has three pairs of chromosomes: AA, BB, and CC, each with a maternal (e.g., A^{m}) and paternal (e.g., A^{p}) homolog. Before meiosis II begins, DNA replication has already occurred, so each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere.
Step 2: Recall that meiosis II separates sister chromatids. By the time the cell reaches early anaphase II, the sister chromatids of each chromosome are being pulled apart toward opposite poles. Importantly, homologous chromosomes were separated during meiosis I, so only sister chromatids remain paired until anaphase II.
Step 3: Identify the chromatids present at this stage. For each chromosome pair (AA, BB, CC), there are two sister chromatids: A^{m} and A^{m} (replicated sister chromatids), and similarly for A^{p}, B^{m}, B^{p}, C^{m}, and C^{p}. At early anaphase II, these sister chromatids begin to separate.
Step 4: Draw all possible combinations of chromatids moving to each pole. Since sister chromatids separate, each chromatid (e.g., A^{m} or A^{p}) moves independently to a pole. For each chromosome pair, the two sister chromatids separate, so the combinations involve one chromatid from each pair going to one pole and the other sister chromatid going to the opposite pole.
Step 5: Indicate the pairing status. At this stage, chromatids are no longer paired by synapsis (which occurs in prophase I) but were paired by replication (sister chromatids). Since anaphase II separates sister chromatids, the chromatids are now individual entities moving to poles, not paired.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosome Structure and Replication

Chromosomes consist of two sister chromatids joined at a centromere after DNA replication. In a diploid cell with pairs like AA, BB, and CC, each chromosome pair has one maternal and one paternal homolog. Replication duplicates each chromosome into identical sister chromatids, which are crucial for accurate segregation during cell division.
Meiosis II and Anaphase II

Meiosis II resembles mitosis, where sister chromatids separate into individual chromosomes. During early anaphase II, the centromeres split, and sister chromatids move toward opposite poles. Understanding this phase is key to identifying possible chromatid combinations, as chromatids are no longer paired but segregating.
Synapsis and Homologous Chromosome Pairing

Synapsis occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair tightly, allowing crossing over. This pairing affects chromatid combinations by exchanging genetic material between maternal and paternal chromatids. Recognizing when chromatids are paired due to synapsis helps explain genetic variation and chromatid arrangement in later stages.
