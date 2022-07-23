Textbook Question
Discuss the concepts of homologous chromosomes, diploidy, and haploidy. What characteristics do two homologous chromosomes share?
If two chromosomes of a species are the same length and have similar centromere placements and yet are not homologous, what is different about them?
Describe the events that characterize each stage of mitosis.
Contrast telophase in plant and animal mitosis.
Describe the phases of the cell cycle and the events that characterize each phase.
Define and discuss these terms:
(a) synapsis
(b) bivalents
(c) chiasmata
(d) crossing over
(e) chromomeres
(f) sister chromatids
(g) tetrads
(h) dyad
(i) monads