Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 2 - Mitosis and MeiosisProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Describe the phases of the cell cycle and the events that characterize each phase.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by identifying the main phases of the cell cycle: Interphase (which includes G1, S, and G2 phases) and the Mitotic (M) phase.
Describe the G1 phase (Gap 1) as the period of cell growth where the cell increases in size and synthesizes proteins necessary for DNA replication.
Explain the S phase (Synthesis) as the phase where DNA replication occurs, resulting in the duplication of chromosomes to prepare for cell division.
Outline the G2 phase (Gap 2) as the final preparation phase where the cell continues to grow and produces proteins required for mitosis, while also checking for DNA replication errors.
Detail the M phase (Mitosis) as the phase where the cell undergoes nuclear division followed by cytokinesis, resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells; include the subphases of mitosis (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase) and their key events.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phases of the Cell Cycle

The cell cycle consists of distinct phases: G1 (cell growth), S (DNA synthesis), G2 (preparation for mitosis), and M (mitosis and cytokinesis). These phases ensure proper cell growth, DNA replication, and division into two daughter cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Bacteriophage Life Cycle

Events in Interphase

Interphase includes G1, S, and G2 phases, where the cell grows, duplicates its DNA, and prepares for mitosis. During S phase, DNA replication occurs, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical genome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Probability

Mitosis and Cytokinesis

Mitosis is the process of nuclear division, consisting of prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase, leading to equal chromosome segregation. Cytokinesis follows, dividing the cytoplasm and completing cell division.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:46
Mitosis Steps
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the events that characterize each stage of mitosis.

1041
views
Textbook Question

How are chromosomes named on the basis of their centromere placement?

905
views
Textbook Question

Contrast telophase in plant and animal mitosis.

867
views
Textbook Question

Define and discuss these terms:

(a) synapsis

(b) bivalents

(c) chiasmata

(d) crossing over

(e) chromomeres

(f) sister chromatids

(g) tetrads

(h) dyad

(i) monads

1510
views
Textbook Question

Contrast the genetic content and the origin of sister versus nonsister chromatids during their earliest appearance in prophase I of meiosis. How might the genetic content of these change by the time tetrads have aligned at the equatorial plate during metaphase I?

748
views
Textbook Question

Given the end results of the two types of division, why is it necessary for homologs to pair during meiosis and not desirable for them to pair during mitosis?

465
views