Ch. 20 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 17

In an assessment of learning in Drosophila, flies were trained to avoid certain olfactory cues. In one population, a mean of 8.5 trials was required. A subgroup of this parental population that was trained most quickly (mean=6.0) was interbred, and their progeny were examined. These flies demonstrated a mean training value of 7.5. Calculate realized heritability for olfactory learning in Drosophila.

Identify the key variables in the problem: the parental population mean (\( \bar{P} = 8.5 \)), the selected subgroup mean (\( \bar{S} = 6.0 \)), and the progeny mean after selection (\( \bar{O} = 7.5 \)).
Calculate the selection differential (\( S \)) using the formula: \[ S = \bar{S} - \bar{P} \] This represents the difference between the mean of the selected parents and the original population mean.
Calculate the response to selection (\( R \)) using the formula: \[ R = \bar{O} - \bar{P} \] This represents the difference between the progeny mean and the original population mean.
Use the formula for realized heritability (\( h^2 \)) which is the ratio of the response to selection over the selection differential: \[ h^2 = \frac{R}{S} \]
Substitute the values of \( R \) and \( S \) into the heritability formula to find the realized heritability for olfactory learning in \emph{Drosophila}.

Realized Heritability

Realized heritability measures the proportion of phenotypic variation in a trait that is due to additive genetic factors, estimated from selection experiments. It is calculated as the ratio of the response to selection (R) to the selection differential (S), indicating how much of the selected trait is passed to the next generation.
Calculating Heritability

Selection Differential (S)

The selection differential is the difference between the mean phenotype of the selected parents and the mean phenotype of the original population. It quantifies the strength of selection applied and is essential for calculating realized heritability.
Artificial Selection

Response to Selection (R)

Response to selection is the difference between the mean phenotype of the offspring generation and the mean phenotype of the original population. It reflects the genetic change achieved after selection and is used alongside the selection differential to estimate heritability.
Artificial Selection
Textbook Question

A hypothetical study investigated the vitamin A content and the cholesterol content of eggs from a large population of chickens. The following variances (V) were calculated.

Calculate the narrow-sense heritability () for both traits.

Textbook Question

A hypothetical study investigated the vitamin A content and the cholesterol content of eggs from a large population of chickens. The following variances (V) were calculated.

Which trait, if either, is likely to respond to selection?

Textbook Question

In a herd of dairy cows the narrow-sense heritability for milk protein content is 0.76, and for milk butterfat it is 0.82. The correlation coefficient between milk protein content and butterfat is 0.91. If the farmer selects for cows producing more butterfat in their milk, what will be the most likely effect on milk protein content in the next generation?

Textbook Question

Suppose you want to develop a population of Drosophila that would rapidly learn to avoid certain substances the flies could detect by smell. Based on the heritability estimate you obtained in Problem 16, do you think it would be worth doing this by artificial selection? Why or why not?

Textbook Question

In a population of tomato plants, mean fruit weight is 60 g and is 0.3. Predict the mean weight of the progeny if tomato plants whose fruit averaged 80 g were selected from the original population and interbred.

Textbook Question

What techniques can scientists use to determine if a particular transgene has been integrated into the genome of an organism?

