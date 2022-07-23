List the barriers that prevent interbreeding, and give an example of each.
A form of dwarfism known as Ellis–van Creveld syndrome was first discovered in the late 1930s, when Richard Ellis and Simon van Creveld shared a train compartment on the way to a pediatrics meeting. In the course of conversation, they discovered that they each had a patient with this syndrome. They published a description of the syndrome in 1940. Affected individuals have a short-limbed form of dwarfism and often have defects of the lips and teeth, and polydactyly (extra fingers). The largest pedigree for the condition was reported in an Old Order Amish population in eastern Pennsylvania by Victor McKusick and his colleagues (1964). In that community, about 5 per 1000 births are affected, and in the population of 8000, the observed frequency is 2 per 1000. All affected individuals have unaffected parents, and all affected cases can trace their ancestry to Samuel King and his wife, who arrived in the area in 1774. It is known that neither King nor his wife was affected with the disorder. There are no cases of the disorder in other Amish communities, such as those in Ohio or Indiana.
What is the most likely explanation for the high frequency of the disorder in the Pennsylvania Amish community and its absence in other Amish communities?
Key Concepts
Founder Effect
Autosomal Recessive Inheritance
Genetic Isolation and Population Bottlenecks
What are the two groups of reproductive isolating mechanisms? Which of these is regarded as more efficient, and why?
From the information provided, derive the most likely mode of inheritance of this disorder. Using the Hardy–Weinberg law, calculate the frequency of the mutant allele in the population and the frequency of heterozygotes, assuming Hardy–Weinberg conditions.
The original source of new alleles, upon which selection operates, is mutation, a random event that occurs without regard to selectional value in the organism. Although many model organisms have been used to study mutational events in populations, some investigators have developed abiotic molecular models. Soll et al. (2006. Genetics 175: 267-275) examined one such model to study the relationship between both deleterious and advantageous mutations and population size in a ligase molecule composed of RNA (a ribozyme). Soll found that the smaller the population of molecules, the more likely it was that not only deleterious mutations but also advantageous mutations would disappear. Why would population size influence the survival of both types of mutations (deleterious and advantageous) in populations?
A number of comparisons of nucleotide sequences among hominids and rodents indicate that inbreeding may have occurred more often in hominid than in rodent ancestry. Bakewell et al. (2007. Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. [USA] 104: 7489-7494) suggest that an ancient population bottleneck that left approximately 10,000 humans might have caused early humans to have a greater chance of genetic disease. Why would a population bottleneck influence the frequency of genetic disease?
Shown below are two homologous lengths of the alpha and beta chains of human hemoglobin. Consult a genetic code dictionary, and determine how many amino acid substitutions may have occurred as a result of a single nucleotide substitution. For any that cannot occur as a result of a single change, determine the minimal mutational distance.
Alpha: ala val ala his val asp asp met pro
Beta: gly leu ala his leu asp asn leu lys