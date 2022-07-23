Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is a theoretical model that describes a population where allele frequencies remain constant over generations, based on five key assumptions. However, real-world populations often deviate from this model due to various factors, particularly natural selection. Natural selection is the process by which certain traits become more common in a population because they confer a survival or reproductive advantage. This occurs due to the struggle for survival, where not all organisms can survive and reproduce, leading to the prevalence of advantageous alleles.

There are several types of natural selection. Directional selection occurs when an allele frequency shifts towards fixation (where one allele becomes the only variant in the population) or loss (where an allele disappears entirely). For example, if a population initially has multiple alleles for a trait, directional selection can lead to one allele becoming fixed while others are lost. In contrast, positive selection favors beneficial mutations, increasing their frequency in the population, while purifying selection removes harmful mutations, thereby enhancing the overall fitness of the population.

Balancing selection maintains multiple alleles in a population because they provide distinct advantages, resulting in an equilibrium where these alleles coexist. An example of this is stabilizing selection, which favors intermediate phenotypes over extremes, leading to a reduction in variation for that trait.

Fitness is a crucial concept in understanding natural selection, defined as the contribution of an individual's genetic makeup to the next generation. There are two types of fitness: absolute fitness, which measures the total number of offspring produced by an individual, and relative fitness, which compares the reproductive success of one individual to another. For instance, if a brown fish produces two offspring and a blue fish produces ten, the relative fitness of the brown fish is lower compared to the blue fish.

Natural selection is an ongoing process observable in real-time, highlighting the limitations of the Hardy-Weinberg model as a representation of actual populations. Instead, it serves as a baseline for understanding genetic variation and evolutionary dynamics within populations.