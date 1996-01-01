Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

21. Population Genetics

Allelic Frequency Changes

Natural Selection

New Alleles and Migration

Genetic Drift

Non-Random Mating

Which of the following terms describes a change in allelic frequency due to random disappearance of genes in a small population?

A group of finches live on a small, isolate island. One day, a few finches travel to a distant island and start a new population of finches. This type of change in a population is called what?

Which of the following is an example of natural selection?

