Ch. 21 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 21 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 4
Chapter 21, Problem 4

The genetic difference between two Drosophila species, D. heteroneura and D. silvestris, as measured by nucleotide diversity, is about 1.8 percent. The difference between chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and humans (H. sapiens) is about the same, yet the latter species is classified in a different genera. In your opinion, is this valid? Explain why.

Step 1: Understand the concept of nucleotide diversity, which measures the percentage of nucleotide differences between two species' DNA sequences. Here, a 1.8% difference means that 1.8 out of every 100 nucleotides differ between the species compared.
Step 2: Recognize that taxonomic classification (such as genus and species) is based on multiple factors, including morphological traits, reproductive isolation, evolutionary history, and genetic differences, not solely on nucleotide diversity.
Step 3: Consider that although the nucleotide difference between Drosophila species and between humans and chimpanzees is similar (~1.8%), the evolutionary context and other biological factors differ. For example, humans and chimpanzees have distinct evolutionary lineages and reproductive barriers that justify their classification into different genera.
Step 4: Reflect on the fact that genetic distance alone does not determine taxonomic rank; the rate of evolution, functional differences, and ecological roles also influence classification decisions.
Step 5: Conclude that while nucleotide diversity provides useful information about genetic differences, it is not sufficient by itself to validate taxonomic distinctions such as genus separation. Therefore, the classification of humans and chimpanzees into different genera despite similar nucleotide differences to Drosophila species can be considered valid based on broader biological criteria.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Diversity

Nucleotide diversity measures the genetic variation between species by comparing differences in DNA sequences. It quantifies the percentage of nucleotide differences in homologous regions, reflecting evolutionary divergence. This metric helps assess how closely related two species are at the molecular level.
Taxonomic Classification and Species Concepts

Taxonomy classifies organisms based on shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships, not solely on genetic distance. Species and genera distinctions consider morphology, reproductive isolation, ecological roles, and evolutionary history, which can lead to different classifications despite similar genetic differences.
Evolutionary and Phylogenetic Context

Genetic differences must be interpreted within evolutionary and phylogenetic frameworks. Similar nucleotide divergence can represent different evolutionary timescales or selective pressures, influencing how species are grouped. Thus, genetic distance alone does not determine taxonomic rank without considering lineage and speciation events.
