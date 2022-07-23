How do we know when populations have diverged to the point that they form two different species?
Price et al. [(1999). J. Bacteriol. 181:2358–2362] conducted a genetic study of the toxin transport protein (PA) of Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium that causes anthrax in humans. Within the 2294-nucleotide gene in 26 strains they identified five point mutations—two missense and three synonyms—among different isolates. Necropsy samples from an anthrax outbreak in 1979 revealed a novel missense mutation and five unique nucleotide changes among ten victims. The authors concluded that these data indicate little or no horizontal transfer between different B. anthracis strains.
Which types of nucleotide changes (missense or synonyms) cause amino acid changes?
How do we know the age of the last common ancestor shared by two species?
Write a short essay describing the roles of mutation, migration, and selection in bringing about speciation.
What is meant by 'horizontal transfer'?
On what basis did the authors conclude that evidence of horizontal transfer is absent from their data?
The genetic difference between two Drosophila species, D. heteroneura and D. silvestris, as measured by nucleotide diversity, is about 1.8 percent. The difference between chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and humans (H. sapiens) is about the same, yet the latter species is classified in a different genera. In your opinion, is this valid? Explain why.