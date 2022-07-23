Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 21 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 21 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 22
Chapter 21, Problem 22

To increase genetic diversity in the bighorn sheep population described in Problem 23, ten sheep are introduced from a population where the c allele is absent. Assuming that random mating occurs between the original and the introduced sheep, and that the c allele is selectively neutral, what will be the frequency of c in the next generation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial frequency of the c allele in the original bighorn sheep population from Problem 23. This frequency is usually denoted as \(p_c\) or \(f(c)\).
Determine the allele frequencies in the introduced population. Since the c allele is absent there, the frequency of c in the introduced sheep is 0.
Calculate the combined allele frequency of c in the mixed population after introducing the ten sheep. Use a weighted average based on the number of individuals in each group. If \(N_o\) is the number of original sheep and \(N_i = 10\) is the number of introduced sheep, then the new frequency \(f'(c)\) is given by: \[f'(c) = \frac{N_o \times f(c) + N_i \times 0}{N_o + N_i}\]
Since the c allele is selectively neutral, assume no selection affects allele frequencies between generations, so the frequency of c in the next generation remains \(f'(c)\).
Summarize that the frequency of c in the next generation is the weighted average of the original frequency and zero from the introduced sheep, reflecting random mating and no selection.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allele Frequency

Allele frequency refers to how common a particular allele is in a population's gene pool. It is calculated as the proportion of all copies of a gene that are a specific allele. Understanding allele frequency helps predict genetic variation and evolutionary changes over generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Gene Flow and Population Mixing

Gene flow occurs when individuals from different populations interbreed, introducing new alleles into a population. This mixing can alter allele frequencies and increase genetic diversity, especially when migrants carry alleles absent in the original population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Selective Neutrality

A selectively neutral allele does not affect an organism's fitness, meaning it neither increases nor decreases survival or reproduction. Such alleles change frequency mainly through genetic drift or gene flow rather than natural selection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Natural Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A botanist studying water lilies in an isolated pond observed three leaf shapes in the population: round, arrowhead, and scalloped. Marker analysis of DNA from 125 individuals showed the round-leaf plants to be homozygous for allele r1, while the plants with arrowhead leaves were homozygous for a different allele at the same locus, r2. Plants with scalloped leaves showed DNA profiles with both the r1 and r2 alleles. Frequency of the r1 allele was estimated at 0.81. If the botanist counted 20 plants with scalloped leaves in the pond, what is the inbreeding coefficient F for this population?

512
views
Textbook Question

A farmer plants transgenic Bt corn that is genetically modified to produce its own insecticide. Of the corn borer larvae feeding on these Bt crop plants, only 10 percent survive unless they have at least one copy of the dominant resistance allele B that confers resistance to the Bt insecticide. When the farmer first plants Bt corn, the frequency of the B resistance allele in the corn borer population is 0.02. What will be the frequency of the resistance allele after one generation of corn borers have fed on Bt corn?

538
views
Textbook Question

In an isolated population of 50 desert bighorn sheep, a mutant recessive allele c when homozygous causes curled coats in both males and females. The normal dominant allele C produces straight coats. A biologist studying these sheep counts four with curled coats. She also takes blood samples from the population for DNA analysis, which reveals that 17 of the sheep are heterozygous carriers of the c allele. What is the inbreeding coefficient F for this population?

482
views
Textbook Question

What genetic changes take place during speciation?

518
views
Textbook Question

Some critics have warned that the use of gene therapy to correct genetic disorders will affect the course of human evolution. Evaluate this criticism in light of what you know about population genetics and evolution, distinguishing between somatic gene therapy and germ-line gene therapy.

624
views
Textbook Question

List the barriers that prevent interbreeding, and give an example of each.

457
views