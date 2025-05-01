Textbook Question
Draw all possible conclusions concerning the mode of inheritance of the trait portrayed in the following limited pedigree.
614
views
Draw all possible conclusions concerning the mode of inheritance of the trait portrayed in the following limited pedigree.
To assess Mendel's law of segregation using tomatoes, a true-breeding tall variety (SS) is crossed with a true-breeding short variety (ss). The heterozygous F₁ tall plants (Ss) were crossed to produce two sets of F₂ data, as follows.
Using the X² test, analyze the results for both datasets. Calculate X² values and estimate the p values in both cases.