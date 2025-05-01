Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Modification of Mendelian Ratios
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 1e

Answer the following fundamental questions:
How was extranuclear inheritance discovered?

Understand that extranuclear inheritance refers to the transmission of genetic material outside the nucleus, typically involving organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.
Recognize that the discovery of extranuclear inheritance came from observing traits that did not follow Mendelian inheritance patterns, meaning they were not inherited through nuclear genes.
Study key experiments, such as those involving the inheritance of leaf color in the plant Mirabilis jalapa, where variegated leaf patterns were passed from the mother plant to offspring, indicating cytoplasmic inheritance.
Examine the work on mitochondrial inheritance in yeast and other organisms, where mutations in mitochondrial DNA affected traits independently of nuclear DNA.
Summarize that extranuclear inheritance was discovered through careful genetic crosses and observations of non-Mendelian patterns, leading to the identification of genetic material in organelles outside the nucleus.

Extranuclear Inheritance

Extranuclear inheritance refers to the transmission of genetic material outside the nucleus, typically involving organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts. Unlike nuclear genes, these genes are inherited maternally in most cases and follow non-Mendelian patterns.
Organelle Inheritance

Historical Experiments Leading to Discovery

The discovery of extranuclear inheritance arose from experiments such as those by Carl Correns and later studies on cytoplasmic inheritance in plants and animals. For example, the variegated leaf patterns in Mirabilis jalapa demonstrated that traits could be inherited through cytoplasmic organelles.
Discovery

Non-Mendelian Inheritance Patterns

Extranuclear inheritance challenged Mendel’s laws because traits controlled by organelle genes do not segregate according to Mendelian ratios. Understanding these patterns is essential to recognize how extranuclear genes are passed independently of nuclear chromosomes.
Organelle Inheritance
