Organelle DNA is a fascinating topic, particularly focusing on mitochondria and chloroplasts, which are unique in that they contain their own DNA. This DNA is often referred to as mtDNA for mitochondria and cpDNA for chloroplasts. Cells can be categorized based on their DNA sources: heteroplasmic cells possess DNA from both the nucleus and organelles, while homoplasmic cells contain DNA from a single source, typically the nucleus in eukaryotic cells or the nucleoid in prokaryotic cells.

The endosymbiont theory provides insight into the evolutionary origins of these organelles. It posits that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once independent prokaryotic bacteria that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells. Instead of being digested, these bacteria established a symbiotic relationship, evolving into the organelles we recognize today. This theory explains why mitochondria and chloroplasts retain their own DNA, a remnant of their prokaryotic ancestry.

Mutations in organelle DNA can lead to significant health issues. For example, a mutation in mitochondrial DNA can result in a condition known as MERRF (Myoclonic Epilepsy with Ragged Red Fibers), which is associated with symptoms such as deafness and seizures. The structure of mitochondrial DNA is typically small and circular, resembling that of prokaryotic DNA. In humans, mitochondrial DNA consists of a heavy chain, rich in guanine nucleotides, and a light chain, which has a higher concentration of cytosine nucleotides. This distinction is based on the actual weight of the nucleotide chains.

Moreover, the genetic code, which consists of codons—three-nucleotide sequences that encode amino acids—is largely universal across organisms. However, there are exceptions in mitochondrial and chloroplast DNA. For instance, the codon AGA, which usually codes for arginine, instead codes for serine in the mitochondria of fruit flies (Drosophila). This highlights the unique nature of organelle DNA and its evolutionary significance.