How do we know that in humans the X chromosomes play no role in human sex determination, while the Y chromosome causes maleness and its absence causes femaleness?
How do we know that X chromosomal inactivation of either the paternal or maternal homolog is a random event during early development in mammalian females?
Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.