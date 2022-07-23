Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining autosomes and sex chromosomes, explaining that autosomes are chromosomes that are the same in both sexes and carry genes for most traits, while sex chromosomes determine the biological sex of an organism.
Explain the typical number and types of autosomes and sex chromosomes in humans, noting that humans have 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females and XY in males).
Discuss the differences in inheritance patterns between autosomes and sex chromosomes, highlighting that autosomes are inherited equally from both parents, whereas sex chromosomes follow sex-linked inheritance patterns.
Describe how genes on sex chromosomes can lead to sex-linked traits and disorders, such as color blindness or hemophilia, which are more common in males due to the presence of only one X chromosome.
Conclude by summarizing the functional and genetic distinctions between autosomes and sex chromosomes, emphasizing their roles in development, inheritance, and genetic diversity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sex Chromosomes

Sex chromosomes are a pair of chromosomes that determine the biological sex of an organism. In humans, these are the X and Y chromosomes, where typically females have two X chromosomes and males have one X and one Y. They carry genes related to sex determination and some other traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:35
Human Sex Chromosomes

Autosomes

Autosomes are all chromosomes that are not involved in determining sex. Humans have 22 pairs of autosomes, which carry the majority of an individual's genetic information, including genes responsible for most physical and biochemical traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees

Differences Between Sex Chromosomes and Autosomes

Sex chromosomes differ from autosomes in number, gene content, and function. Sex chromosomes are involved in sex determination and often have unique inheritance patterns, such as hemizygosity in males for the X chromosome, while autosomes are inherited in pairs and carry genes for general traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:35
Human Sex Chromosomes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know that X chromosomal inactivation of either the paternal or maternal homolog is a random event during early development in mammalian females?

827
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?

945
views
Textbook Question

Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.

3913
views