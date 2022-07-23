When cows have twin calves of unlike sex (fraternal twins), the female twin is usually sterile and has masculinized reproductive organs. This calf is referred to as a freemartin. In cows, twins may share a common placenta and thus fetal circulation. Predict why a freemartin develops.
It has been suggested that any male-determining genes contained on the Y chromosome in humans cannot be located in the limited region that synapses with the X chromosome during meiosis. What might be the outcome if such genes were located in this region?
Key Concepts
Sex Chromosome Pairing and Synapsis
Recombination and Gene Location on Sex Chromosomes
Male-Determining Genes and Sex Determination
An attached-X female fly, XXY, expresses the recessive X-linked white-eye mutation. It is crossed to a male fly that expresses the X-linked recessive miniature-wing mutation. Determine the outcome of this cross in terms of sex, eye color, and wing size of the offspring.
Assume that on rare occasions the attached X chromosomes in female gametes become unattached. Based on the parental phenotypes in Problem 12, what outcomes in the F₁ generation would indicate that this has occurred during female meiosis?
What is a Barr body, and where is it found in a cell?
Indicate the expected number of Barr bodies in interphase cells of individuals with Klinefelter syndrome, Turner syndrome, and karyotypes 47, XYY, 47, XXX, and 48, XXXX.
Define the Lyon hypothesis.