Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 15

It has been suggested that any male-determining genes contained on the Y chromosome in humans cannot be located in the limited region that synapses with the X chromosome during meiosis. What might be the outcome if such genes were located in this region?

Understand the structure of the human sex chromosomes: the X and Y chromosomes pair and synapse during meiosis only in a small region called the pseudoautosomal region (PAR). This region allows for proper segregation of the sex chromosomes.
Recognize that genes located within the PAR are present on both the X and Y chromosomes and undergo recombination during meiosis, which helps maintain genetic similarity in this region.
Consider that male-determining genes, such as SRY, are typically located outside the PAR in the non-recombining region of the Y chromosome to prevent them from being exchanged with the X chromosome during meiosis.
Analyze the consequence if male-determining genes were located within the PAR: because this region recombines with the X chromosome, these genes could be transferred to the X chromosome during meiosis, potentially disrupting the strict male-specific inheritance pattern.
Conclude that such recombination could lead to abnormal sex determination outcomes, such as males inheriting an X chromosome with male-determining genes or females inheriting Y-linked male-determining genes, which could cause disorders of sexual development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sex Chromosome Pairing and Synapsis

During meiosis, the X and Y chromosomes pair and synapse only in a small homologous region called the pseudoautosomal region. This limited synapsis allows for proper segregation of sex chromosomes. Genes located outside this region typically do not recombine between X and Y.
Recombination and Gene Location on Sex Chromosomes

Recombination occurs in the pseudoautosomal region where X and Y chromosomes exchange genetic material. If male-determining genes were located within this region, they could be subject to recombination, potentially disrupting their male-specific function by mixing with X-linked alleles.
Male-Determining Genes and Sex Determination

Male-determining genes, such as SRY, are typically located on the non-recombining region of the Y chromosome to ensure stable inheritance of male sex traits. If these genes recombined with the X chromosome, it could lead to sex reversal or loss of male-specific characteristics.
