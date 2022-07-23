It has been suggested that any male-determining genes contained on the Y chromosome in humans cannot be located in the limited region that synapses with the X chromosome during meiosis. What might be the outcome if such genes were located in this region?
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Chapter 5, Problem 18
Define the Lyon hypothesis.
1
Understand that the Lyon hypothesis is a concept in genetics related to X chromosome inactivation in female mammals.
Recognize that females have two X chromosomes, but to balance gene expression with males (who have one X chromosome), one X chromosome in each cell is inactivated.
Know that the Lyon hypothesis states this inactivation occurs randomly in each cell early in embryonic development, leading to a mosaic pattern of gene expression.
Note that the inactivated X chromosome condenses into a structure called a Barr body, which is transcriptionally inactive.
Summarize that the Lyon hypothesis explains dosage compensation, ensuring that females do not produce twice the amount of X-linked gene products compared to males.
Key Concepts
X-Chromosome Inactivation
X-chromosome inactivation is a process in female mammals where one of the two X chromosomes is randomly silenced to balance gene expression with males, who have only one X chromosome. This ensures dosage compensation between sexes.
Lyon Hypothesis
The Lyon hypothesis proposes that in female mammals, one X chromosome in each cell is randomly inactivated early in embryonic development, leading to mosaic expression of X-linked genes. This explains phenomena like calico cat coat patterns.
Dosage Compensation
Dosage compensation is the mechanism that balances the expression of X-linked genes between males (XY) and females (XX). X-chromosome inactivation is a key form of dosage compensation in mammals.
