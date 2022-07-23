Skip to main content
A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.
What can you predict about the probability of abnormality/normality of their future children?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the husband carries a large paracentric inversion on one chromosome 1, meaning a segment of the chromosome is reversed but the overall chromosome number remains normal (46 chromosomes).
Recall that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair and undergo crossing over. In individuals heterozygous for an inversion, the inverted segment forms a loop to align properly with the normal homolog.
Recognize that crossing over within the inversion loop can produce abnormal chromatids with duplications and deletions, which often lead to inviable gametes or zygotes with developmental abnormalities.
Note that because the inversion covers 70% of the chromosome length, the chance of crossover within this large inverted segment is relatively high, increasing the risk of producing unbalanced gametes.
Conclude that the couple's future children have a significant risk of chromosomal abnormalities or miscarriage due to unbalanced gametes from the father's inversion, but some gametes will be normal or carry the inversion without imbalance, so normal offspring are also possible.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomal Inversions

A chromosomal inversion occurs when a segment of a chromosome breaks off, flips, and reinserts in the reverse orientation. Inversions can be pericentric (including the centromere) or paracentric (excluding the centromere). While carriers often have a normal phenotype, inversions can disrupt gene function or cause problems during meiosis, leading to abnormal gametes.
Meiotic Consequences of Inversions and Recombination

During meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair and exchange genetic material via crossing over. In inversion heterozygotes, crossing over within the inverted segment can produce unbalanced gametes with duplications or deletions, increasing the risk of miscarriages, stillbirths, or congenital abnormalities in offspring.
Genetic Counseling and Risk Prediction

Genetic counseling uses family history and chromosomal analysis to assess reproductive risks. In cases of large inversions, counselors estimate the likelihood of producing abnormal gametes and offspring. Although the carrier may be phenotypically normal, the risk of abnormal children depends on inversion size, location, and recombination frequency.
