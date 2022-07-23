Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and Arrangement
Chapter 6, Problem 20c

A woman who sought genetic counseling is found to be heterozygous for a chromosomal rearrangement between the second and third chromosomes. Her chromosomes, compared to those in a normal karyotype, are diagrammed to the right.
Diagram showing normal chromosomes 2 and 3 alongside heterozygous translocation chromosomes with swapped segments.
This woman is phenotypically normal. Does this surprise you? Why or why not? Under what circumstances might you expect a phenotypic effect of such a rearrangement?

Step 1: Understand the nature of the chromosomal rearrangement. Since the woman is heterozygous for a rearrangement between chromosomes 2 and 3, it means one set of her chromosomes is normal, and the other set has a structural change involving these two chromosomes.
Step 2: Recognize that being phenotypically normal despite a chromosomal rearrangement is not surprising if the rearrangement is balanced. A balanced rearrangement means no genetic material is lost or gained, so gene dosage remains normal, which often results in no observable phenotype.
Step 3: Consider that phenotypic effects might arise if the rearrangement disrupts important genes or regulatory regions, even if balanced. This could lead to altered gene function or expression, potentially causing clinical symptoms.
Step 4: Identify circumstances where phenotypic effects are more likely, such as if the rearrangement is unbalanced (leading to duplication or deletion of genetic material), or if it causes position effects that alter gene expression.
Step 5: Also consider reproductive consequences. Even if the woman is phenotypically normal, during meiosis, the rearrangement can lead to unbalanced gametes, increasing the risk of miscarriages or offspring with genetic disorders.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomal Rearrangements and Their Types

Chromosomal rearrangements involve structural changes such as translocations, inversions, deletions, or duplications between chromosomes. In this case, a rearrangement between chromosomes 2 and 3 likely refers to a reciprocal translocation, where segments are exchanged without loss of genetic material, often resulting in a balanced karyotype.
Rearrangement Overview

Phenotypic Effects of Balanced vs. Unbalanced Rearrangements

Balanced rearrangements typically do not cause phenotypic abnormalities because all genetic material is present, just rearranged. However, unbalanced rearrangements lead to extra or missing genetic material, often causing developmental or health issues. A heterozygous balanced translocation carrier is usually phenotypically normal.
Rearrangement Overview

Genetic Counseling and Reproductive Risks

Even if a carrier is phenotypically normal, chromosomal rearrangements can affect gamete formation, increasing the risk of miscarriages or offspring with unbalanced karyotypes. Genetic counseling assesses these risks and guides family planning decisions based on the type and consequences of the rearrangement.
History of Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.

Would you advise the woman that she will have to bring each pregnancy to term to determine whether the fetus is normal? If not, what else can you suggest?

Textbook Question

A woman who sought genetic counseling is found to be heterozygous for a chromosomal rearrangement between the second and third chromosomes. Her chromosomes, compared to those in a normal karyotype, are diagrammed to the right.

What kind of chromosomal aberration is shown?

Textbook Question

A woman who sought genetic counseling is found to be heterozygous for a chromosomal rearrangement between the second and third chromosomes. Her chromosomes, compared to those in a normal karyotype, are diagrammed to the right.

Using a drawing, demonstrate how these chromosomes would pair during meiosis. Be sure to label the different segments of the chromosomes.

Textbook Question

The woman in Problem 24 has had two miscarriages. She has come to you, an established genetic counselor, with these questions:

Is there a genetic explanation of her frequent miscarriages?

Should she abandon her attempts to have a child of her own?

If not, what is the chance that she could have a normal child? Provide an informed response to her concerns.

Textbook Question

In a recent cytogenetic study on 1021 cases of Down syndrome, 46 were the result of translocations, the most frequent of which was symbolized as t(14;21). What does this symbol represent, and how many chromosomes would you expect to be present in t(14;21) Down syndrome individuals?

Textbook Question

A boy with Klinefelter syndrome (47,XXY) is born to a mother who is phenotypically normal and a father who has the X-linked skin condition called anhidrotic ectodermal dysplasia. The mother's skin is completely normal with no signs of the skin abnormality. In contrast, her son has patches of normal skin and patches of abnormal skin.

Which parent contributed the abnormal gamete?

