Describe the origin of cultivated American cotton.

Textbook Question
What evidence suggests that Down syndrome is more often the result of nondisjunction during oogenesis rather than during spermatogenesis?
Contrast the fertility of an allotetraploid with an autotriploid and an autotetraploid.
Predict how the synaptic configurations of homologous pairs of chromosomes might appear when one member is normal and the other member has sustained a deletion or duplication.
Inversions are said to 'suppress crossing over.' Is this terminology technically correct? If not, restate the description accurately.