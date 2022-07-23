Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and Arrangement
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 6 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and ArrangementProblem 8
Chapter 6, Problem 8

Describe the origin of cultivated American cotton.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cultivated American cotton primarily originated from two species: Gossypium hirsutum and Gossypium barbadense, which are native to the Americas.
Recognize that these species were domesticated by indigenous peoples thousands of years ago through selective breeding for desirable traits such as fiber length and strength.
Explore how the domestication process involved selecting plants with longer, stronger fibers and better yield, gradually transforming wild cotton into cultivated varieties.
Consider the role of gene flow and hybridization between different cotton species, which contributed to the genetic diversity and improvement of cultivated cotton.
Acknowledge the historical and archaeological evidence supporting the origin and spread of cultivated American cotton, including ancient cotton textiles and cultivation sites.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domestication of Cotton

Domestication refers to the process by which wild cotton species were selectively bred by humans to enhance desirable traits such as fiber quality and yield. Understanding this process helps explain how cultivated American cotton varieties originated from wild ancestors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics

Species of American Cotton

The primary species involved in American cotton cultivation are Gossypium hirsutum and Gossypium barbadense. These species differ in fiber length and quality, and their geographic origins and hybridization events are key to understanding the development of cultivated cotton.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:34
Allopolyploidy

Genetic Diversity and Hybridization

Genetic diversity within and between cotton species, along with hybridization events, contributed to the traits seen in cultivated cotton. Studying these genetic relationships reveals how different cotton varieties evolved and adapted to agricultural environments in the Americas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What evidence suggests that Down syndrome is more often the result of nondisjunction during oogenesis rather than during spermatogenesis?

943
views
Textbook Question

Contrast the fertility of an allotetraploid with an autotriploid and an autotetraploid.

809
views
Textbook Question

Predict how the synaptic configurations of homologous pairs of chromosomes might appear when one member is normal and the other member has sustained a deletion or duplication.

613
views
Textbook Question

Inversions are said to 'suppress crossing over.' Is this terminology technically correct? If not, restate the description accurately.

682
views