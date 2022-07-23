Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and Arrangement
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 6 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and ArrangementProblem 15a
Chapter 6, Problem 15a

Drosophila may be monosomic for chromosome 4, yet remain fertile. Contrast the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses involving the recessive chromosome 4 trait, bent bristles:
monosomic IV, bent bristles x diploid, normal bristles

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genetic context. Drosophila monosomic for chromosome 4 means the fly has only one copy of chromosome 4 instead of the usual two. The bent bristles trait is recessive and located on chromosome 4. The cross is between a monosomic fly with bent bristles and a diploid fly with normal bristles.
Step 2: Define the genotypes of the parents. The monosomic parent has one chromosome 4 with the bent bristle allele (let's denote it as b) and no homologous chromosome 4. The diploid parent has two chromosome 4s with normal bristle alleles (denote as B). So, the monosomic parent genotype is b/– (where – indicates missing chromosome), and the diploid parent genotype is B/B.
Step 3: Determine the possible gametes from each parent. The monosomic parent can only produce gametes carrying the b allele (since it has only one chromosome 4). The diploid parent produces gametes carrying the B allele. Therefore, all F₁ offspring will have genotype B/b (one normal allele from diploid parent and one bent allele from monosomic parent).
Step 4: Predict the F₁ phenotype. Since B is dominant over b, all F₁ flies will have normal bristles. Also, all F₁ flies will be diploid for chromosome 4 because the monosomic parent contributes one chromosome 4 and the diploid parent contributes one chromosome 4.
Step 5: Analyze the F₂ generation by crossing F₁ individuals (B/b × B/b). Use a Punnett square to determine the genotypic ratios: B/B, B/b, and b/b. The b/b homozygotes will show bent bristles, while B/B and B/b will show normal bristles. The expected phenotypic ratio in F₂ is 3 normal : 1 bent bristles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monosomy and Its Effects

Monosomy refers to the presence of only one copy of a particular chromosome instead of the usual two. In Drosophila, monosomy for chromosome 4 is viable and fertile due to its small size and gene content. Understanding monosomy helps explain how gene dosage and chromosome number affect phenotype and fertility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect

Inheritance of Recessive Traits

Recessive traits, like bent bristles on chromosome 4, require two copies of the recessive allele to be expressed. In crosses involving monosomic and diploid individuals, the segregation of alleles and resulting phenotypes in F₁ and F₂ generations depend on the presence or absence of the recessive allele and chromosome dosage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:40
Traits and Variance

Genetic Crosses and Expected Progeny Ratios

Analyzing F₁ and F₂ progeny from crosses involves predicting genotype and phenotype ratios based on Mendelian inheritance. When one parent is monosomic, the expected ratios differ from typical diploid crosses, affecting the distribution of traits like bent bristles in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Branch Diagram
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Human adult hemoglobin is a tetramer containing two alpha (α) and two beta (β) polypeptide chains. The α gene cluster on chromosome 16 and the β gene cluster on chromosome 11 share amino acid similarities such that 61 of the amino acids of the α-globin polypeptide (141 amino acids long) are shared in identical sequence with the β-globin polypeptide (146 amino acids long). How might one explain the existence of two polypeptides with partially shared function and structure on two different chromosomes?

567
views
Textbook Question

The primrose, Primula kewensis, has 36 chromosomes that are similar in appearance to the chromosomes in two related species, P. floribunda (2n=18) and P. verticillata (2n=18). How could P. kewensis arise from these species? How would you describe P. kewensis in genetic terms?

894
views
Textbook Question

Certain varieties of chrysanthemums contain 18, 36, 54, 72, and 90 chromosomes; all are multiples of a basic set of nine chromosomes. How would you describe these varieties genetically? What feature do the karyotypes of each variety share? A variety with 27 chromosomes has been discovered, but it is sterile. Why?

506
views
Textbook Question

Drosophila may be monosomic for chromosome 4, yet remain fertile. Contrast the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses involving the recessive chromosome 4 trait, bent bristles:

monosomic IV, normal bristles x diploid, bent bristles.

536
views
Textbook Question

Mendelian ratios are modified in crosses involving autotetraploids. Assume that one plant expresses the dominant trait green seeds and is homozygous (WWWW). This plant is crossed to one with white seeds that is also homozygous (wwww). If only one dominant allele is sufficient to produce green seeds, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of such a cross. Assume that synapsis between chromosome pairs is random during meiosis.

710
views
Textbook Question

Having correctly established the F₂ ratio in Problem 18, predict the F₂ ratio of a 'dihybrid' cross involving two independently assorting characteristics (e.g., P₁ = WWWWAAAA x wwwwaaaa).

640
views