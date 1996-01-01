Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Traits and Variance
A trait controlled through polygenic inheritance was observed in a series of experiments. A brown eyed rabbit was mated with a blue eyed rabbit. 130 F2 offspring were produced. 2 offspring had brown eyes and 2 offspring had blue eyes. How many polygenes control eye color in rabbits?
If a trait is controlled by 5 polygenes, how many phenotypic categories will be observed in the F2 generation?
Polygenic inheritance is what type of inheritance?