Ch. 7 - Linkage and Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 17

In Drosophila, two mutations, Stubble (Sb) and curled (cu), are linked on chromosome III. Stubble is a dominant gene that is lethal in a homozygous state, and curled is a recessive gene. If a female of the genotype
Genetic notation showing linked genes Stubble (Sb) and curled (cu) on chromosome III with dominant and recessive traits.
is to be mated to detect recombinants among her offspring, what male genotype would you choose as a mate?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the female genotype given: she is heterozygous for the linked genes Stubble (Sb) and curled (cu), with the genotype \( \frac{Sb\;cu}{+\;+} \). This means one chromosome carries both mutant alleles (Sb and cu), and the homologous chromosome carries the wild-type alleles (+ and +).
Recall that Stubble (Sb) is dominant and lethal in homozygous form, while curled (cu) is recessive. This affects which offspring survive and how phenotypes appear.
To detect recombinants among offspring, you need to mate the female with a male whose genotype allows clear identification of recombinant phenotypes. The male should be homozygous recessive for both genes, i.e., \( \frac{+\;+}{+\;+} \) but carrying recessive alleles for both traits, so that any recombinant gametes from the female can be distinguished in the progeny.
In Drosophila genetics, the standard practice is to use a male that is homozygous recessive for both genes (\( sb\;cu \)) so that all offspring phenotypes directly reflect the female's gametes, allowing detection of parental and recombinant types.
Therefore, the male genotype to choose is \( \frac{sb\;cu}{sb\;cu} \), which is homozygous recessive for both Stubble and curled, enabling clear scoring of recombinant offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linked Genes and Recombination

Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together. Recombination occurs during meiosis when crossing over between homologous chromosomes can separate linked genes, producing new allele combinations. Detecting recombinants helps map gene distances and understand linkage.
Dominant Lethal Alleles

A dominant lethal allele causes death when present in a homozygous state, preventing individuals with two copies from surviving. In heterozygotes, the dominant trait is expressed without lethality. This affects genotype frequencies and must be considered when predicting offspring genotypes.
Test Cross and Choice of Mate Genotype

A test cross involves mating an individual with a known genotype to a homozygous recessive individual to reveal the genotype of the first parent through offspring phenotypes. Choosing a male homozygous recessive for both genes allows detection of recombinant offspring by their phenotypes, clarifying linkage and recombination.
