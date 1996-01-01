Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Monohybrid Cross
A black and white rabbit were mated. All F1 offspring were black, and the F2 offspring is made up of approximately ¾ black and ¼ white rabbits.
• Draw out two Punnet squares detailing both matings.
• Supposed two white F2 offspring were mated. What would be the phenotype and genotype of the F3 offspring?
Green scales (G) in a particular species of fish is dominant over blue scales (g). The following crosses are carried out, producing the progeny shown. Write out all possible genotypes of the parents in each cross.
Which of the following offspring ratios is expected from a Mendelian heterozygous cross examining one gene?
Human albinism is a simple recessive trait. Determine the genotypes of the parents for each offspring combination
i. A wild-type male and albino female have 6 wild-type children
ii. A wild-type male and albino female have 8 children, 4 wild-type, and four albino