Convert the temperature in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit: The temperature of the surface of Venus is 462°C.
The melting point of astatine is 576°F. Determine the melting point of astatine in degrees Celsius.
The specific format followed in expressing a number in scientific notation is A×10n. Express the following in scientific notation: 0.000000771.
Round off 67321x10-17 to three significant figures and express in correct scientific notation
From time to time, veterinary clinics encounter a number of pets and record several measurements. Write the name and type of measurement indicated by the measurement 28.80 kg on a pet booklet.
Choose the correct set from the following:
Which of the following numerical values and prefixes are correctly paired?
Identify the name of the given units:
i. μL
ii. ps
iii. GHz
iv. m2
Choose the pairs that consist of measurements with different numbers of significant figures.
(i) 4.52×104 km and 6.83×106 km
(ii) 2.60×105 L and 260 000 L
(iii) 740.0°C and 704°C
(iv) 0.00084 g and 8.4×104 g
Choose the inexact number from the following: 2 sets of utensils or 50 grams of spoons
Identify the pairs of measurements that have different numbers of significant figures.
(i). 8.6×10–3 m and 0.8600 m
(ii). 0.0045 mL and 4500 mL
(iii). 0.104 g and 0.00140 g
(iv). 0.0657 L and 60.57 L
Below are zoomed-in portions of the pipette from which a solution is being delivered, with figure (a) showing the initial volume level and figure (b) showing the volume level after delivering the liquid. Determine the correct volume reading (in mL) before and after dispensing the solution. Find the volume of the solution delivered.
What is the reading reported when the specific gravity of the solution below was determined using a hydrometer?
The length of the metal bar with the correct number of significant figures is _.
Calculate the product of 35.7 and 0.068, applying the rules for significant figures.