1. Matter and Measurements / Significant Figures (Simplified) / Problem 9

Choose the pairs that consist of measurements with different numbers of significant figures.

(i) 4.52×104 km and 6.83×106 km

(ii) 2.60×105 L and 260 000 L

(iii) 740.0°C and 704°C

(iv) 0.00084 g and 8.4×104 g