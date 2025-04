1. Matter and Measurements / Significant Figures (Simplified) / Problem 11

Identify the pairs of measurements that have different numbers of significant figures.

(i). 8.6×10–3 m and 0.8600 m

(ii). 0.0045 mL and 4500 mL

(iii). 0.104 g and 0.00140 g

(iv). 0.0657 L and 60.57 L