- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Determine the answer with the correct number of significant figures:
(897.32 × 2.172) + 2189.1245 =
Determine from the following choices which correctly show the equality and conversion factor/s for 500 mg of Tranexamic acid per 5 mL solution.
Write the equality and conversion factors for:
The updated Daily Value (DV) for biotin is 30. mcg.
Identify the numbers as exact or measured, and if measured, give the number of significant figures.
Determine from the following choices which correctly show the equality and conversion factors for centimeters and inches.
A kilogram of apples costs 710.88 yen in Japan. Calculate the price of a pound of apples in dollars if the exchange rate is 131.40 yen/dollar.
Calculate the number of platelets in a human adult with 5.0 L of blood. The normal platelet concentration is 450,000 cells/µL of blood. Express the answer using scientific notation.
Determine the measurement with the SMALLEST mass
The three solids below each weigh 50.0 g. Their possible identities could be zinc (d = 7.14 g/mL), platinum (d = 21.45 g/mL), or palladium (d = 12.03 g/mL). Determine the identity of each solid.
Mercury thermometers are being phased out of use due to the toxicity and relatively high melting point of mercury. An alternative is an alcohol thermometer, which is less toxic and can be used in lower temperatures. Alcohol thermometers usually contain pure ethanol, toluene, or isoamyl acetate containing a red dye. The densities of toluene and ethanol are 0.862 g/mL and 0.789 g/mL, respectively. If a thermometer can contain 3.0 mL of liquid, calculate the mass of i) toluene and ii) ethanol that can be placed in the thermometer.
Arrange the following from smallest to largest assuming that each cube has the same mass.
Silver cube (10.49 g/cm³)
Iron cube (7.874 g/cm³)
Copper cube (8.96 g/cm³)
The density of plasma, the liquid portion of the human blood, is 1.035 g/mL. Calculate the specific gravity of plasma.
Thin cylinders are cut from a large cylinder that is 350.0 mm in diameter, 1.000 m in length, and has a density of 0.9800 g/cm3. How many thin cylinders can be cut from a large cylinder if each is 0.6500 mm high and has a diameter of 350.0 mm? What is the mass of each thin cylinder?
A 25.0-g piece of silver and a 25.0-g piece of tungsten are submerged in a graduated cylinder containing water. The initial water level is 59.7 mL. Determine the new water level, in milliliters, in the graduated cylinder after the two metals are added. The densities of silver and tungsten are 10.5 g/mL and 19.3 g/mL, respectively.
You are given an unknown metal with a weight of 59 grams. You drop it in a graduated cylinder with 50.0 mL of water. The volume of the water became 57.50 mL. Determine the identity of the metal.
The water level in a graduated cylinder became 21.3 mL after placing a 32.4 g of sample. The water level was initially 6.0. Calculate the density of the sample in g/L.