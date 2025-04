1. Matter and Measurements / Density of Geometric Objects / Problem 12

Thin cylinders are cut from a large cylinder that is 350.0 mm in diameter, 1.000 m in length, and has a density of 0.9800 g/cm3. How many thin cylinders can be cut from a large cylinder if each is 0.6500 mm high and has a diameter of 350.0 mm? What is the mass of each thin cylinder?