Problem 11

The pH in our stomach is regulated by a bicarbonate buffer system. The constituents of the buffer system are H 2 CO 3 and HCO 3 –. If carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 ) has a pK a of 6.37, provide the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for this bicarbonate buffer.