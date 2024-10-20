10. Acids and Bases - Part 2 of 2
10. Acids and Bases / Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) / Problem 13
The river Banyupahit originates from the world's largest acidic lake in the crater of Kawah Ijen volcano. A sample of the river water has been taken and observed to have a pH of 3.3, far below the normal pH range of 6-8 for stream water. Determine how many grams of Ca(OH)2 can neutralize a 50 mL river water sample if the acid in the river is sulfuric acid.
Ca(OH)2(s) + H2SO4(aq) → CaSO4(s) + H2O(l)
