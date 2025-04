11. Nuclear Chemistry / Electron Capture / Problem 1

Manganese is a transition metal belonging to the fourth period of the periodic table. Manganese has 25 known radioisotopes, one of them being manganese-53. Manganese-53 has a half-life of 3.7×106 years and undergoes radioactive decay through electron capture. Write the symbol of the nuclide produced when manganese-53 undergoes electron capture.